Spanish company to launch "Free for Life" smartphones in the UAE

The company’s product range extends beyond smartphones to tablets, kids’ smart tables, and AI-powered devices, making it a comprehensive consumer technology brand

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 12:04 PM

Deode, a global technology manufacturer with production facilities in Spain, China, and Mexico, wishes to bring its groundbreaking ‘Free for Life’ smartphones to the UAE, brand-ed de.free, redefining how people connect, communicate, and access digital services.

The Deode executive team, led by Filipe Camejo, CEO of Deode Global, who plans to move to Dubai and set up the business here, will participate this November as the Innovation Partner at igKnightED’25 — the BIT series event, and plans to meet with investors, regulators, distributors, and telecom operators, including the local telecom providers, to discuss partnerships and seek regulatory permission to power this innovative product. The company plans to integrate local telco connectivity into its proprietary hardware, ensuring that every user enjoys lifetime access to calls, internet, and apps with no SIM cards, top-ups, or contracts required — potentially connected via bulk contracts by Deode with the local providers and built into the one-time cost of the smartphone.

With nearly a decade of global success, Deode has grown into a €337 million-valued company, operating across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Its disruptive ODM+ business model combines in-house manufacturing with software innovation, offering integrated products that merge hardware, connectivity, and digital ecosystems. The company’s product range extends beyond smartphones to tablets, kids’ smart tables, and AI-powered devices, making it a comprehensive consumer technology brand.

The de.free “Free for Life” devices come preloaded with social media apps, mobile wallets, and remittance solutions, offered in collaboration with licensed local fintech partners to cater to the UAE’s large working-class and expatriate population. Retail prices are expected to range between €125–€250, targeting mass affordability while maintaining premium build quality and user experience.

"Replicating our model in other markets like USA, Mexico and Spain, our goal is to elimi-nate the financial and structural barriers to communication,” said Daniel Poveda, chairman of Deode Global. “The UAE represents an ideal hub for innovation — a nation that embraces technology and inclusion. By partnering with local telecoms, fintechs, and retail networks, we aim to deliver sustainable, accessible connectivity to millions."

For more information, visit: www.deode.com