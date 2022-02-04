Spanish Business Council celebrates its gala dinner

The Spanish Business Council celebrated its gala dinner on February 2 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa in coincidence with the Spain National Day at Expo 2020, Dubai in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Fedecom, leading brands of Spain Forum and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

Almost 300 people, local authorities, Spanish authorities, representatives of the Spanish Companies, members of the Spanish Business Council, ambassadors, relevant members of the Spanish Community and Expo authorities, attended the event, hosted by the minister of industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto; the ministry of state for trade, Xiana Mendez; the president of the Spanish Business Council, Guillermo Cobelo Fernández; the Spanish Ambassador Iñigo de Palacio España; the president of FEDECOM, Eduardo Barrachina; Ignacio Osborne, chairman of the leading brands of Spain Forum and the chairman of the Spanish chamber of commerce José Luis Bonet.

Cobelo, opened the evening by thanking the guests and sponsors of the gala. He said: "I would like to express my appreciation to all the members of the SBC who, during this time, still full of challenges and uncertainty, have shown generosity and commitment to our chamber."

Barrachina, said: “When we think of the UAE, we think of prosperity, a prosperity in which so many Spanish companies have played an important role. None more so than Tećnicas Reunidas, the winning company tonight.”

Juan Lladó, chairman, Técnicas Reunidas, received the award for the Técnicas Reunidas by Eduardo Barrachina and he expressed his satisfaction for reciving this award in recognition to the company's international experience and export capabilities, bringing onboard multiple Spanish companies to develop new projects.

During the special occasion, the leading brands of Spain forum also recognised prominent Emirati authorities and institutions that have actively worked in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Spain and the UAE last year. The entities were rewarded with the 'Friends of Spain Brand in UAE' award.

Osborne, introduced the awards ceremony and added that friends of the Spain brand represents people who know that Spain is a country that offers many business opportunities, people who have trusted and continue to support our brands.

Maroto, closed the event and reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relationships between the UAE and Spain and he expressed his joy and pride for the wealth of Spanish involvement in the UAE. The public enjoyed a fantastic meal with Burj Khalifa view while watching the dancing fountains and the performances of Nader Razdar, DJ and producer, and Sandra Stefanova, singer and pianist.