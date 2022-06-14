Spanish Business Council and Turespaña partners to celebrate Tapas

Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 12:16 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 12:18 PM

The countdown for Tapas week is on. From June 16-25, select Spanish restaurants across Dubai and Abudhabi will participate in the Tapas week to promote the renowned Spanish dish across the UAE. The Spanish Business Council in collaboration with Spain tourism Office (Turespaña) has partnered with six restaurants across UAE to celebrate Tapas week. The participating restaurants will offer all their customers a special menu offering one tapa with one beverage. This initiative is to promote and support the Spanish restaurants and highlight Spanish gastronomy in the region and remind of Spain as a destination and its varied offerings. Participating restaurants of Tapas week are Boca, Casa de Tapas, Lola, Seville´s and Stage Pool Lounge in Dubai and Diablito in Abudhabi.

Link to the event: https://www.spanishbusinesscouncil.ae/events/tapas-week/

For more information, contact : marketing@spanishbusinesscouncil.ae

abudhabi@tourspain.es