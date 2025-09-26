SP Jain Global ranked among Asia-Pacific’s Top 10 b-schools for third consecutive year

Bloomberg Businessweek has ranked SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) 7th in the Asia-Pacific region in its 2025 Best B-Schools Rankings. This is the third consecutive year that SP Jain Global has been placed among the Top 10, underscoring the school’s consistency in delivering high-quality, future-focused business education.

The Bloomberg rankings draw on surveys of students, alumni, and corporate recruiters, and evaluate schools on career outcomes, classroom experience, alumni networks, entrepreneurial readiness, and long-term return on investment. They are widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks for management education. In the 2025 rankings, SP Jain Global also placed number five in the Asia-Pacific for compensation, a clear measure of the strong ROI for its graduates and the school’s focus on preparing job-ready leaders.

“Being ranked in Bloomberg’s Asia-Pacific Top 10 for the third year in a row is both an honour and a responsibility,” said Nitish Jain, president of SP Jain Global. “It reflects the trust of our students, alumni, and recruiters, and validates the distinctiveness of our approach to management education.

We have always believed that the future of business will be shaped by uncertainty, disruption, and rapid change, and traditional approaches alone are not enough. Our programmes are built around a unique multi-city model and a multimodal learning ecosystem, giving students the opportunity to study in some of the world’s most dynamic economies while also learning to harness AI as part of their education."

"AI plays a pivotal role in helping students move beyond surface-level learning to higher-order thinking. It accelerates their progress from comprehension to analysis, problem-solving, and decision-making. In short, from knowing the answers to developing the judgment and foresight leaders need. Combined with the cultural and business exposure of our multi-city model, this ensures that graduates leave not only with a degree but with resilience, adaptability, and a truly global perspective. These are qualities employers value deeply today and which will define leadership in the years ahead,” he added.

SP Jain Global’s recognition by Bloomberg Businessweek adds to a consistent track record of rankings by leading international publications. Together, these validations highlight the school’s standing in global business education and its role in shaping graduates who can thrive in diverse and fast-changing environments.

For more information on SP Jain Global’s rankings and programmes, visit: http://www.spjain.ae.