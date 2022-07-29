SP Jain announces exclusive 100 per cent scholarships for CBSE toppers

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 12:47 PM

Are you an outstanding student with bold ambitions and a passion for global business? Do you want to study in the leading business capitals of the world and graduate with the skills that will help you stand out to top global employers?

S P Jain School of Global Management, the world’s #12 ranked business school, is pleased to announce exclusive 100 per cent merit-based scholarships for CBSE toppers applying for the September 2022 intake of its bachelor of business administration and bachelor of data science programmes.

Bachelor of business administration (BBA)

Four-year full-time undergraduate programme

Study in Singapore/Mumbai (Year one), Dubai (Year two) and Sydney (Years three and four)

Bachelor of data science (BDS)

Three-year full-time undergraduate programme

Study in Mumbai (Year 1) and Sydney (Years 2 and 3) or Study in Sydney (Years 1, 2 and 3)

On completing the SP Jain BBA/BDS degree, you may be able to live and work in Australia by applying for a post-study work visa. To know more, visit www.homeaffairs.gov.au.

Who is eligible for the scholarship?

The scholarship is open to outstanding Grade XII CBSE toppers (95 per cent and above). Interested candidates must submit their online application for admission to SP Jain’s BBA/BDS programme on or before July 31.

Selected candidates must demonstrate an all-round excellence in their application and interview and meet our undergraduate eligibility criteria as detailed on the website

Recipients of this prestigious scholarship will study free of cost at SP Jain’s global campuses in Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai and Sydney, and gain exceptional exposure to the industry through lectures, internships, mentors, and workshops. They will also have access to leading international faculty and global thought leaders and receive assistance with internships and career placement.

The scholarship covers tuition expenses and does not include other programme costs such as registration fees, visa, medical insurance, books, accommodation and travel. These costs must be borne by the students and/or their sponsoring institutions.

For more information, please contact ug.dubai@spjain.org or WhatsApp/Call: +971 56 416 5193 or +971 50 889 5207 or visit us online at www.spjain.ae.