South Korea’s virtual trade show to open next week

Dubai — Gfair Korea 2020 — the Virtual Korean Sourcing Fair — will unveil its fourth edition as trade between South Korea and the Middle East advances through cultural and commercial interaction.

Scheduled to be held from November 24-26 on a virtual platform, the show provides an opportunity for companies in the Middle East to interact with and view products from over 120 manufacturers in South Korea ranging from beauty and wellness, industrial supplies, medical and Covid care and electronics and consumer products.

Overall, more than 500 innovative products will be on display online with downloadable catalogues and an option for live video conferencing with the Korean manufacturers directly.

South Korea, from an evolving to an advanced economy, in recent times has emerged as an important player in Middle East market. Its presence and influence have expanded in trade, investment and culture as the quality and durability of Korean products and technology have been highly recognised.

Through the online platform, companies in the UAE and Middle East will be able to pre-schedule one-to-one Web meetings or demonstrations with the Korean suppliers of their choice, hence gaining exposure to a bigger number of Korean exhibits, all from the convenience and safety of their own home or office.

Organised by Gyeonggi Science and Business Accelerator along with Korea International Trade Association and supported by the Korean government, the show would provide a complete virtual expo experience.

For more information, visit www.koreasourcingfair.me.