Sound Sleep: Better well-being by Dr Imran Sharief
Sleep centers have become increasingly important in addressing sleep-related issues as people become more aware of the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being.
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, there are now over 2,500 accredited sleep centers across the US. However, despite their importance, sleep centers still face challenges such as the high cost of care and the shortage of trained sleep specialists.
To address these challenges, sleep centers are turning to technology to improve the efficiency and accessibility of care. For instance, telemedicine services and portable, at-home devices for sleep studies have reduced the need for costly in-center testing. As the importance of sleep becomes increasingly recognised, the field of sleep medicine can expect to see continued growth and innovation, improving the lives of countless individuals across the country.
One highly skilled medical professional in the field of sleep medicine is Dr Imran Sharief, CEO and Founder of HelpUsleep center. With over 18 years of experience in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, and sleep medicine, Dr Sharief has helped numerous patients improve their quality of life by diagnosing and treating sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, insomnia, restless leg syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorder.
Dr Sharief's dedication to his patients and his field is evident in his research and publications. He has written multiple papers and has been featured as a healthcare analyst expert on multiple news media outlets. Additionally, he is a community leader and a dedicated humanitarian, serving as the founder and president of Pakistan Meri Jaan, an organisation that helps healthcare professionals in the fight against Covid-19.
Sleep disorders can have a profound impact on physical and mental health, and Dr Sharief understands the importance of a good night's sleep in overall well-being. As sleep centers continue to play a critical role in improving the overall health and well-being of society, it is important to recognise the contributions of experts like Dr Sharief and the vital role they play in promoting better health outcomes.