SOUEAST UAE launches S08 Luxury following the success of the flagship S08DM

SOUEAST UAE, exclusively distributed by Elite Group Holding, has announced the launch of the all-new S08 Luxury, building on the remarkable success of the plug-in hybrid S08DM. The new petrol-powered 7-seater SUV reinforces SOUEAST’s commitment to making premium features and advanced technology more accessible, with a special launch price starting from AED 99,900. The S08 Luxury will be available for test drives across SOUEAST UAE showrooms from 25 August, giving customers the opportunity to experience its features and capabilities firsthand.

The launch comes at a defining moment for SOUEAST, following a record-breaking first half that marked the company’s strongest performance since its introduction to the UAE. This achievement reflects growing demand for SOUEAST’s SUVs and increasing customer recognition of the brand’s premium, feature-rich offerings.

The flagship PHEV S08DM, recognized for its 900 km range, has been a key contributor to this milestone. Following its success, SOUEAST is introducing the all-new S08 Luxury, a petrol-powered 7-seater SUV that expands customer choice with premium comfort, advanced technology, and everyday practicality.

The S08 Luxury features a spacious 7-seat cabin finished with premium leather upholstery, alongside heated, ventilated, and massage-equipped front seats that elevate comfort for both the driver and passengers. A 15.6-inch intelligent tilted touchscreen sits at the heart of the interior, while more than 15 intelligent driver assistance systems provide enhanced confidence and safety throughout every journey.

Complementing its features, the S08 Luxury is supported by Elite Group Holding’s comprehensive ownership package, providing customers with added confidence. This includes a 10-year or 1-million-kilometre warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance, and 3 years of free service.

"The growth SOUEAST has achieved in the UAE reflects the trust customers have placed in our cars and our approach to delivering great value," said Elie Nehme, senior general manager of SOUEAST UAE at Elite Group Holding. "The introduction of the S08 Luxury allows us to provide customers with greater choice while continuing to offer vehicles designed around comfort, technology, and everyday usability. We remain focused on expanding our presence and enhancing the ownership experience across the Emirates."

Supported by Elite Group Holding, SOUEAST has strengthened its retail presence across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Al Ain, with further expansion plans underway.

For more information, visit https://soueastuae.com or call 800 SOUEAST.