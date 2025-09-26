SOUEAST S08 DM makes global premiere at Kuwait Motor Show

From September 22 to 27, 2025, SOUEAST made a remarkable appearance at the Kuwait Motor Show with six models: S06, S06 DM, S07, S08 DM, and S09. At this event, SOUEAST not only showcased its full family of products but also introduced the all-new hybrid model, S08 DM, further highlighting its rapid advancements in new energy vehicle development.

The Kuwait Motor Show is one of the largest and most influential automotive events in Kuwait. It brings together global automotive brands, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative achievements, attracting over 300,000 visitors. The event offers a unique automotive cultural experience that integrates exhibitions, hands-on interactions, entertainment, and education.

During the exhibition, SOUEAST staged the global premiere of the S08 DM, leveraging the platform to deeply engage with users in the Middle East market and communicating the brand’s strength and product value via this platform.

Established in 1995, SOUEAST began its international operations in 2004 and underwent a comprehensive renewal in 2024. Guided by the brand philosophy of “EASE YOUR LIFE,” SOUEAST is dedicated to providing urban youth worldwide with EASE mobility experience. The brand has developed a diverse product matrix covering both fuel-powered and hybrid vehicles. As of August 2025, SOUEAST has entered 45 countries and regions and established over 213 sales networks.

Among the models exhibited, the S06 is positioned as an urban stylish SUV, with the S06 DM serving as its hybrid version. The S07 is an urban intelligent SUV, while the S09 is a smart premium SUV. The globally premiered S08 DM, as the brand’s first hybrid model with a 5+2 seven-seat layout, offers an extra-large cabin space. It is equipped with a dedicated 1.5TD hybrid engine and a Stepless Super Hybrid DHT, delivering an exceptionally smooth driving experience.

Notably, the SOUEAST S08 DM, which has not yet been officially launched, will make an early appearance at Dubai Fashion Week in February 2026. It will be the brand’s first model to cross over into the international fashion scene before its market release. This collaboration is not only a pioneering dialogue between the automotive and fashion industries but also offers the public a tangible preview of the vehicle’s unique blend of technology and aesthetic excellence. This move sets the stage for captivating narratives and builds strong anticipation ahead of the model’s official debut.

As a hybrid model focused on family use, the S08 DM provides urban family users with a relaxed and enjoyable mobility experience, thanks to its spacious interior, agile handling, and reliable safety performance. It also enhances the hybrid vehicle lineup within SOUEAST’s “6+2+1” global product layout.

Moving forward, SOUEAST will continue to deepen its presence in Kuwait and the broader Middle East market. By offering products and services that better meet the needs of regional users, the brand aims to deliver EASE lifestyle for users with diverse mobility demands, further advancing its development in the Middle East market.