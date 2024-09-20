Sort It App launches new feature to find allergy-friendly recipes at home
Entrepreneur Karan Ahluwalia introduces innovative food allergen detection and cook-at-home options through Sort It app
In a groundbreaking move, visionary entrepreneur Karan Ahluwalia has taken his popular food app, Sort It, to the next level, transforming how individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions can safely enjoy meals both at restaurants and in the comfort of their own homes.
Ahluwalia, who is widely recognised for his forward-thinking approach to solving real-world problems, has made the detection and management of food allergens a top priority for Sort It. His inspiration stems from his deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals living with gluten intolerance and other food allergies. Sort It now not only helps users identify allergen-friendly menu items at restaurants but also provides personalised "cook-at-home" recipes tailored to users' specific dietary needs.
The app, launched in the UK and India, has been well-received by users who appreciate its focus on safety, transparency, and convenience. "We wanted to create a solution that addresses the growing demand for accurate allergen information," Ahluwalia stated. "With Sort It, we're not only helping people make informed choices while dining out but also empowering them to prepare safe, delicious meals at home."
Sort It has gone beyond the typical restaurant menu app by including a web dashboard that allows restaurant owners to upload and manage their menus. This ensures that diners always have access to the latest and most accurate allergen information, minimising risks associated with food allergies.
With years of experience in both the hospitality and tech industries, Ahluwalia has demonstrated his ability to bring innovative tech-driven solutions to the market. As Sort It continues to evolve, Ahluwalia plans to introduce new features and establish strategic partnerships with restaurants, further cementing his mission to improve dining experiences for people with dietary restrictions.
Sort It's innovative allergen detection and cook-at-home options mark a major milestone in the app's journey. With Ahluwalia's leadership, the app is on its way to becoming an essential tool for millions of individuals navigating food allergies, setting a new standard in the way the world approaches allergen safety.