SORS General Trading LLC unveils Climate Plus, redefining outdoor comfort in the UAE

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM

As temperatures in the UAE regularly reach extreme levels, the need for effective outdoor cooling and heating solutions has become crucial. Addressing this demand, SORS General Trading LLC is excited to announce Climate Plus, a pioneering division dedicated to enhancing outdoor comfort in the region. Specialising in the rental and sale of innovative climate control products, Climate Plus is devoted to providing exceptional comfort and satisfaction, regardless of weather conditions.

The UAE's climate poses unique challenges, with summer temperatures often exceeding 40°C and winters bringing unexpected chills. In such an environment, maintaining a comfortable outdoor setting for events and gatherings can be daunting. Climate Plus addresses this need with a comprehensive range of products designed to meet diverse requirements, from large-scale events to intimate private gatherings. The company's offerings include high-performance air conditioners, outdoor coolers, heaters, and misting systems, all engineered to ensure comfort in any weather.

One of the standout solutions is the advanced air conditioning units, perfect for both temporary and permanent installations. These units are specifically designed to withstand the intense UAE heat, providing efficient and reliable cooling to keep spaces inviting. For events held during the scorching summer days, misting systems offer a refreshing cooling mist, creating a pleasant environment for attendees.

In addition to cooling solutions, Climate Plus provides heaters that are ideal for maintaining comfortable temperatures during the cooler months. These outdoor heaters ensure that guests remain at ease, regardless of the season, making any outdoor event enjoyable year-round.

Climate Plus has swiftly become the preferred provider for high-profile events, including UFC matches, where both athletes and spectators enjoy optimal comfort. At the renowned Meydan Racecourse, dependable climate control enhances the experience for all attendees. Corporate events and weddings also benefit from customised services that create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. What sets Climate Plus apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence. The company understands the unique challenges of the UAE climate and tailors its products and services accordingly. A dedicated team of experts is always on hand to provide advice, support, and customised solutions, ensuring complete customer satisfaction. With years of industry experience, the team behind Climate Plus has the expertise to tackle any climate control challenge. Using only the highest quality equipment, the company guarantees reliability and efficiency in every installation. Clients are at the heart of everything Climate Plus does, with a focus on exceeding expectations for every project, big or small. In the dynamic and often extreme climate of the UAE, Climate Plus by SORS General Trading LLC stands out as a revolutionary provider of outdoor cooling and heating solutions. Committed to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Climate Plus is the ultimate choice for all climate control needs.

SORS General Trading LLC is a leading company specialising in providing innovative solutions across various industries. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, SORS General Trading LLC continues to set the standard in quality and service.