Sorbonne University’s Virtual Open Day for postgraduates

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is holding a Virtual Open Day on April 7 from 4pm until 8pm for postgraduate programmes.Through the Virtual Open Day, the university will demonstrate the world of opportunities that will be available for its graduates receiving a degree from a top-ranked university.

It will comprise multiple online sessions that will include presentations, information about students’ services, virtual tours and live chats with academics. This event is an ideal opportunity for attendees to explore the 13 postgraduate programmes in humanities and sciences taught in either English or French.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to explore the student residences located on the state-of-the-art campus through a 360-degree virtual tour. They will get to know more about the Career Centre and explore the sports facilities.

Applicants applying on open day will avail of a fee waiver of Dh2,800. Moreover, attendees will know more about the preferential rates and discounts that the university offers, and a dedicated administration team will be present during the live ses-sions to attend to queries about admission requirements, fees, career services and student life.

Professor Silvia Serrano, vice-chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, stated: “Studying a postgraduate programme at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is not only a means of enhancing your knowledge but it also enables you to expand your social networks and develop your skills and competencies.”