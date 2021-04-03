- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sorbonne University’s Virtual Open Day for postgraduates
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is holding a Virtual Open Day on April 7 from 4pm until 8pm for postgraduate programmes.Through the Virtual Open Day, the university will demonstrate the world of opportunities that will be available for its graduates receiving a degree from a top-ranked university.
It will comprise multiple online sessions that will include presentations, information about students’ services, virtual tours and live chats with academics. This event is an ideal opportunity for attendees to explore the 13 postgraduate programmes in humanities and sciences taught in either English or French.
In addition, attendees will have the chance to explore the student residences located on the state-of-the-art campus through a 360-degree virtual tour. They will get to know more about the Career Centre and explore the sports facilities.
Applicants applying on open day will avail of a fee waiver of Dh2,800. Moreover, attendees will know more about the preferential rates and discounts that the university offers, and a dedicated administration team will be present during the live ses-sions to attend to queries about admission requirements, fees, career services and student life.
Professor Silvia Serrano, vice-chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, stated: “Studying a postgraduate programme at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is not only a means of enhancing your knowledge but it also enables you to expand your social networks and develop your skills and competencies.”
-
KT Network
Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this...
Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Castrol Lubricants sweeps three awards in Dubai...
Castrol Lubricants in the Middle East nagged three bronze medals in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Insurance is important and imperative
The current Covid-19 global pandemic has reiterated the significance... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Car, gold, diamonds and more! Send and win at...
UAE's favourite money exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange, has announced... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli