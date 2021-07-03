Sorbonne University hosts artefacts webinar

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) hosted a webinar titled “Secrets of Artifacts Unveiled by Physics” earlier this month by Dr Philippe Walter, research director at The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and director of the Laboratory of Molecular and Structural Archeology at Sorbonne University, in the presence of Prof Frédéric Decremps, director of the Master in Physics at Sorbonne University and Dr Valérie Le Guyon, head of the Sciences and Engineering department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The webinar gave an insight into how artefacts were originally made and altered over time, and how material science and non-destructive techniques play a major role in providing information about the structure and the composition of these artefacts.

Two cases were presented during the webinar; the first a prehistoric musical instrument, which is thought to be at least 18,000 years old and is the oldest seashell horn discovered in a cave in France, and the second was a golden necklace found in Greece.