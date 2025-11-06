Sonichive wins Superbrands 2025 award

The Superbrands Awards, one of the world’s most respected programmes recognising brand excellence, hosted its 2025 UAE edition to unite senior executives and industry leaders from across key business sectors. Held annually, the ceremony celebrates brands that stand out for their reputation, performance, consumer trust, and market influence, as determined by expert evaluation.

The 2025 UAE event, held on November 5, brought together leading organizations from industries such as aviation, retail, technology, real estate, F&B, and lifestyle. Over the years, the Superbrands Award has honored iconic names like Emirates, ADNOC, Etisalat (e&), Dubai Duty Free, and Starbucks — brands that embody excellence in an increasingly competitive market.

This year, Sonichive, powered by SoundBox, proudly joined that elite list by winning the Superbrands Award 2025 in recognition of its groundbreaking contribution to modern workplace innovation across the UAE and the Middle East.

Sonichive has become a regional leader in soundproof office pods, celebrated for its commitment to design quality, user comfort, and acoustic excellence. Each Sonichive pod is engineered using aviation-grade aluminum and low-carbon polymer materials, ensuring sustainability, durability, and mobility. Designed to enhance focus and creativity, the pods support private work, meetings, content creation, and collaborative activities — all without the need for structural renovations.

Recognised as the best soundproof pod supplier in the world, Sonichive delivers tailored acoustic solutions to corporates, startups, creatives, co-working spaces, malls, public venues, and event facilities.

The award was received by Aneez Arakkal and Abbas Thirunavaya, Directors of Sonichive; Bernadine Kamdin, Operations Manager; and Abdi Rahman Nooh.

This Superbrands recognition reinforces Sonichive’s mission to elevate workplace wellness and productivity while shaping the future of adaptable, eco-conscious workspaces. With continued innovation and regional expansion on the horizon, Sonichive is redefining how the UAE works—quietly, efficiently, and beautifully.

For more information, visit: https://thesonichive.com/