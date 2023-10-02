Somdip Dey merges AI with music in ground-breaking track 'Warning'

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 4:41 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 4:42 PM

In the rich tapestry of global music, the Middle East has long been a confluence of traditions and innovations. While the region has imbibed musical styles from the West, it remains deeply rooted in its own melodic traditions. Against this vibrant backdrop, the news of Somdip Dey, also known as InteliDey, challenging the established norms with his AI-infused melodic deep house track 'Warning' is certainly worth noting.

InteliDey's 'Warning' isn't just a song; it’s a declaration of a new musical age where technology enhances human creativity. This track, with its remarkable fusion of AI-generated elements, echoes across the vast deserts of the Middle East to the soaring skyscrapers of Dubai, signalling that the world of music is on the cusp of a transformative era.

Having amassed an impressive count of over 100,000 streams on Spotify in just two years, InteliDey has proven that his musical endeavours resonate universally. 'Warning' diverges from his previous works, plunging into the melodic deep house genre. The brilliance lies in how he utilised his bespoke 'music AI' to conjure immersive soundscapes, from chord progressions to melodies.

The significance of 'Warning' transcends its mesmerising basslines and vocals. It serves as a herald to traditional musicians, signalling that AI, in music, is not merely an experimental phase but an unfolding revolution. What stands out is Dey's ability to make AI-generated components resonate with human emotions, once he's given them the final touch.

Beyond the realm of music, Dey is a revered name in the tech industry, particularly with his role as the CEO and chief scientist of Nosh Technologies. Under Dey’s leadership, the company is championing the use of advanced AI to tackle global issues, notably food wastage and carbon emissions, reflecting the global ethos of sustainable innovation, shared by dynamic cities like Dubai.

Dey's academic credentials are equally noteworthy. He serves as a professor of practice in AI/ML at Woxsen University, a lecturer of computer science at the University of Essex, and a lecturer of data science at the York St John University. With over 70 intellectual properties to his name, he’s a force to reckon with in the computing sector. Accolades such as the Life Fellowship from the Royal Society of Arts, the title of MIT Innovator Under 35 in AI & Robotics, and the outstanding achiever in education, science and innovation at the 2023 India UK Achievers honours amplify his global influence. Further, being recognised as a World IP Review Leader underlines his expertise.

However, beneath the veneer of algorithms and computations, Dey is a maestro. His foray into music in 2021 wasn't a whimsical detour, but a culmination of passion, molded by inspirations from icons like Eric Prydz, David Guetta, Tiësto, Hardwell, and Martin Garrix. His avant-garde approach to music, where he inputs mood and style into his AI to produce tracks, is not just inventive, but pioneering.

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, is no stranger to innovation, having embraced technological advancements with open arms. Dey's innovative blend of music and AI resonates with the ethos of forward-thinking nations such as the UAE. With platforms like EDM.com and EDMSauce highlighting his endeavours, InteliDey is emerging as a beacon in the AI-music collaboration.

InteliDey's ground-breaking work symbolises the boundless potential of combining tradition with innovation, a principle deeply cherished in the Middle East. The pivotal question that arises is whether we stand on the precipice of a new musical genre, where AI augments human creativity. If 'Warning' serves as any indication, the horizon of the future gleams with melodies, both human and machine-crafted.

In essence, as the world tunes into InteliDey’s 'Warning', it listens not just to a song, but a symphony of the future. And by all accounts, it promises to be a harmonious journey ahead.