Solaren rolls out “ASK SOLAREN” interactive solar intelligence platform

Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. has begun rolling out ASK SOLAREN, an interactive solar and renewable-energy intelligence platform designed for direct integration into the company’s website via a custom API. The platform is currently in testing and is expected to become publicly accessible worldwide.

According to the company, ASK SOLAREN is built to respond to technical and financial queries related to solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, inverters, grid integration, net metering, and power quality. It also provides financial modelling tools, including return-on-investment calculations, payback analysis, tariff comparisons, demand-charge impact assessments, and battery-economics scenarios.

The platform is designed to interpret utility bills and consumption profiles, helping users size systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Responses adapt to inputs such as geographic location, tariff structures, load profiles, and business type. It also explains regulatory frameworks in practical terms to support project evaluation and planning.

Solaren states that the tool is structured around field installation experience, engineering-based design logic, and commercial energy strategy models rather than general-purpose AI outputs. The system operates as a continuously available digital interface intended to guide users from initial inquiry to structured energy decision-making.

"Our objective was to translate engineering logic and field experience into a system that can interact directly with users and provide structured outputs," said the company’s CEO.

For details, visit: https://solaren-power.com