Soika Labs unveils Global AI Agent Network at GITEX 2025 to accelerate AI collaboration

Soika Labs has launched the Global AI Agent Network, a platform designed to connect AI agents across industries and enable seamless communication between agents and customers. The launch took place at GITEX Global 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of intelligent automation and global business collaboration.

Developed to support businesses and developers, the Global AI Agent Network allows organisations to create and connect AI agents capable of handling complex workflows, customer interactions, and internal operations. The system aims to make intelligent automation more accessible and scalable across industries.

As part of the launch, Soika Labs partnered with ASUS to introduce a beta testing programme featuring the ASUS Business Laptop P5, powered by Intel Ultra i7 processors and equipped with Soika Mockingjay, the gateway application to the Global AI Agent Network. The devices come with tools for on-premise agent design and workflow automation, supporting local LLM models that can operate offline.

“The Global AI Agent Network represents a major leap toward the next era of intelligent business ecosystems,” said Enzo Amur, CEO of Soika Labs. “For the first time, AI agents can safely communicate, collaborate, and transact autonomously across organisations—transforming the way enterprises operate.”

The company said the Agentic Network could be applied across multiple sectors, including supply chain management, customer service, and sales, helping enterprises streamline communication and automate tasks. Through the Mockingjay interface, firms can deploy AI agents that respond to customer queries, process support requests, and exchange data with other agents in real time.

Industry analysts at the event noted that such platforms could accelerate adoption of decentralised AI systems, supporting the UAE’s broader focus on digital transformation and AI innovation.