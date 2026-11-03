Soika Labs launches Mockingjay network, an agentic AI operating system for businesses

Soika Labs has opened early access to Mockingjay Network, an agentic AI operating system that allows businesses to build, run and manage their own workforce of AI agents. Co-founder and CEO Enzo Amur unveiled the platform at the Dubai AI Festival on October 27, with a UAE-first soft launch offering early users 5,000 free credits to start building.

An AI agent is a digital worker that handles tasks such as answering customer queries, sorting leads or building a customer relationship management (CRM) system. Most AI tools work in isolation, requiring teams to pay for several products and combine the results manually. Mockingjay brings them together on one platform, allowing agents to work as a team within a company and connect with agents worldwide through the Global Agentic Neural Network (GANN), while private agents remain under company control and business data stays protected.

The platform requires no coding and can run on a company's own computers, keeping data under its control. As a large language model (LLM) aggregator, it offers access to Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Kimi and more, with intelligent auto-routing that directs each task to the most suitable model and can save up to 70 per cent of credits. Available as a desktop application, Mockingjay is designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses, with an estimated 1.3 million SMEs in the UAE, 2 million across the GCC and 36.2 million in the US, many of which find AI too costly or complex.

"We want businesses to let AI do more so people can be more — without letting AI take over," said Enzo Amur, co-founder and CEO of Soika Labs. The platform keeps people in control, with a baseline of at least one human per division, and aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Mockingjay Network is now available for early access. Businesses can download the desktop application and start building their AI agents and fleets at www.mockingjaynetwork.com/download.