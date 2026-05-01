Softowell expresses solidarity with the UAE, highlighting resilience and economic strength

Softowell, a Dubai-headquartered multinational public relations company, has expressed its solidarity with the UAE during the current period, reaffirming its commitment to the nation’s stability, business continuity, and community values.

The company stated that the UAE continues to represent a global benchmark for resilience, leadership, and economic strength. As a public relations company operating from Dubai and serving international clients, Softowell emphasised the importance of responsible communication, unity, and maintaining confidence during evolving circumstances.

Softowell confirmed that its operations remain fully stable, with uninterrupted support for clients across the UAE, the United States, Europe, and other international markets. The company noted that its structured global delivery model allows for continuous service while maintaining centralised coordination from its Dubai headquarters.

Commenting on the situation, Hisham Saalim, CEO of Softowell, said: "The UAE stands as a symbol of strength, vision, and unity. As a company headquartered in Dubai, we stand firmly in support of the UAE, its leadership, and its people. At Softowell, we believe that trust, stability, and responsible communication are essential, especially during times that call for clarity and confidence. We remain fully committed to supporting our clients and contributing positively to the business ecosystem of the UAE."

The company further highlighted that maintaining transparent communication and operational discipline remains a priority, ensuring that clients and partners continue to receive consistent and reliable services.

Softowell added that it will continue to align its operations with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable growth and innovation, while reinforcing its role as a trusted public relations partner in the region.

For more information, visit: https://softowell.com/