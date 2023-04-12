Sofia Saidi: The well-rounded host from the Arab entertainment industry

By Abu Talha Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 2:40 PM

Sofia Saidi is a 27-year-old brunette who frequently travels internationally but stays between Abu Dhabi , London and Paris and works as a TV personality. Before beginning her career as a TV presenter in Paris, she worked as a project chief manager in the French nuclear sector. Besides this, Saidi has worked as a project chief manager at PSA group in Paris, following which she was contacted by World Next Top Model to represent her country Morocco.

Since then, she has experienced unfathomable success in the industry and increased the range of her clientele to now include Beirut, Paris, London, and Abu Dhabi, where she is presently located. Originally from Rabat, Saidi then moved to Paris to pursue her modelling career. She holds a bachelor's degree and double master's degree. Although her educational career was not directly related to television or entertainment industry, but her activities and interests were deeply related to TV image and activities which directly influenced her to choose TV presenter as her career. "It has contributed to the formation and direction of my knowledge and understanding, and was my first way to learn about what is happening in the world and to deepen my knowledges of public affairs," she adds.

Saidi now stands as a professional TV anchor with experience in hundreds of TV shows with different genres and TV channels. She is currently working as a celebrity TV presenter with the leading channels in the Middle East such as MBC Group. Her relentless passion in the cinematic world has successfully lead her to the stages where she hosts global celebrities. With a focus on remarkable personality of the industry like Khaby Lame, Rawan and Rayan, Humeid Al-Buqeish, etc., Saidi has shared a stage with other glamorous individuals from the entertainment industry like Darko Peric, Bugzy Malone, Nadine Nassim Njeim, etc.

Saidi has earned a reputation as one of the industry's top interviewers, and she has also received invitations to some of the most prominent events worldwide. These include Cannes, Venice Film Festival, Maratea Awards, and Joy Awards.

Saidi is a creative person who knows how to be witty and classy on-screen with the celebrity and audience. Being in the entertainment industry, her unbiased perspective makes her exceptional. She is into TV anchoring and emceeing on account of her creative mind and extraordinary hosting knacks. With her proper decent sense of timing, waking the audience’s pulse depicts what is needed to host a show comprehensively. Apart from hosting many television shows, she is a model, Instagram influencer and the winner of Miss Arab crown. This MBC celebrity anchor maintains her head held high as she has made to the cover of Elle Arabia and renowned magazines. Talking about her achievement and the factors that contributed to her winning the title in beautiful words, she says: “To be a great entrepreneur and role model, one needs have an unwavering spirit, passion, self-belief, be a little bit visionary, and be able to withstand setbacks. Because of the fierce competition in today’s world, you need to have an unbreakable will and tenacity with you at all times."

On account of her consecutive successful years, It is evident that Saidi is a power to be reckoned with as she advances in the entertainment industry. She has been driven to greatness by her love for the cinema industry and dedication to her art. We wish this talented presenter the best of luck in her endeavours and look forward to seeing what the future contains for her.

— Abu Talha is a freelance journalist in the entertainment industry.