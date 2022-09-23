SocialAmp is taking over the digital space

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 4:40 PM

SocialAmp is a digital marketing agency specialising in digital advertising. Dedicated to helping clients harness the power of digital platforms, SocialAmp specialises in tailored ad strategies designed to meet each client’s specific needs. Founded in 2017, by Matt Collino, Scott McKenna, Andrew Scrase and Tom Scrase, the four former Facebook employees came together to form SocialAmp with a mission to work with some of the top businesses in the world fueled by their experience and deep enthusiasm for digital marketing.

McKenna said: “With our experience working at Facebook and in-depth knowledge of how the algorithms work, we feel like we’re in a unique position to drive best in class results for our clients."

SocialAmp deliver campaigns and results across various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, LinkedIn, Amazon, and TikTok, among others."

Collino added: “We've been extremely driven to provide a working relationship where we are seen as an extension of the internal team rather than a typical external agency. This has helped us create long-standing relationships and understandings of our clients' businesses."

Since its founding, SocialAmp has gone from strength to strength working with various brands, including Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Billionaire Boys Club, among many others, offering paid digital services.

Scrase added: “It’s been so rewarding being able to take the knowledge and experience gained through the years working with some of the largest advertisers in the world and being able to apply that to business of all shapes and sizes at SocialAmp. I’ll never get tired of seeing the positive impact we continue to have on all businesses we work with.”

SocialAmp announced record profits throughout the pandemic. They recently reported a 67 per cent year-on-year growth with £1.5million profit and is on track to achieve £5m by the end of next year.

Andrew Scrase said: “It’s been eye opening seeing the impact the pandemic had on numerous fields. SocialAmp was fortunate to be in a position to help certain companies transition to digital and survive the pandemic. Being a part of their journey has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us and has felt like a real privilege to have had the responsibility to help so many businesses get through those tough moments and explore new areas of opportunity.”

With a growing team in both London and Glasgow, they plan to double their workforce by mid next year to continue to deliver their best-in-class service for their impressive and expanding client list.