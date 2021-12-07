Social Distrikt, unveils local F&B brands set to open at Urban Food Hall

Limestone Lab, the new experience-driven hospitality group, unveils Social Distrikt’s diverse F&B (Food and Beverage) outlets, set to be powered exclusively by the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform, Kitopi.

Kitopi is set to plug in 10 leading F&B outlets into the hospitality group’s first F&B concept including Pinsanity, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, and Rock House Sliders. Social Distrikt, the experiential, urban food and bar hall, set to launch in Q4 2021, will house regionally and globally established brands, creating a melting pot of cuisines under one roof. From Couqley to Japang, the food and bar hall will cater to a global palette.

The F&B concepts align with Limestone Lab’s vision to offer consumers an exceptional multi-sensory dining experience, for people from all walks of life.

Commenting on the launch, Hassan Ballout, co-founder, Limestone Lab, said: “We are proud to be uniting these already established F&B brands at Social Distrikt, allowing us to create a multi-sensory dining experience.”

Conceptualised by Dubai’s renounced duo entrepreneurs, Hassan Ballout and Hani Doueik, the experiential, Urban food and bar hall will span across the UAE’s iconic waterfront destination, The Pointe, which is situated directly in front of The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain. Social Distrikt will be a melting pot of the most unique, trending F&B concepts, providing a social and cultural atmosphere for patrons to savour multiple cuisines under one roof whilst unwinding to house beverages. The food and bar hall will feature grape gardens, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas and much more. Furthermore, the market-disrupting F&B concept aims to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking bespoke dining experiences.

Founded in 2018 with a mission to satisfy the world’s appetite, Kitopi quickly became the leading cloud kitchen platform globally by partnering with F&B brands to help them expand across borders in as little as 14 days. Kitopi is currently partnered with over 200 brands, across five countries, and operates over 75 kitchens.

By bringing together industry leaders with unique visions driven by two passionate teams, this exclusive partnership between Limestone Lab and Kitopi paves the way for the next generation of hospitality.