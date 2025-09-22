Social Capital 2026 conference to bring global thought leaders to Dubai

Heriot-Watt University Dubai will host the Social Capital 2026 conference from March 26-28 2026, welcoming leading scholars, practitioners and policymakers from around the world to explore the key role of social capital in building resilient and thriving societies.

Organised by the International Social Capital Association (ISCA), the Social Capital 2026 conference will be held for the first time, launching a new global platform for research and dialogue on social capital. The conference will bring together leading academics, practitioners, and policymakers to advance knowledge, practice, and policy in the field.

The conference will feature a remarkable lineup of keynote speakers whose pioneering research has shaped global debates on human connection, community, and the role of societies. Among them is renowned political scientist, Robert D. Putnam, Peter and Isabel Malkin Professor of Public Policy, Emeritus at Harvard University. He is the author of many landmark books, including Making Democracy Work, Bowling Alone, and The Upswing. His research has redefined global understanding of civic engagement, trust, and the decline and revival of community life, making social capital a key concept in policy and academic work worldwide. Putnam was also conferred with the 2012 National Humanities Medal by former U.S President Barack Obama.

Joining him is Raj Chetty, Professor of Economics at Harvard University and Director of Opportunity Insights, whose pioneering work on inequality and social mobility has profoundly shaped economic thought and public policy. Chetty has been a recipient of numerous awards, including the MacArthur Genius Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal, two of the most prestigious honours in economics. He is also one of the youngest tenured faculty in the history of Harvard's economics department.

Another renowned keynote speaker at the conference is Beate Völker, Professor of Sociology at VU Amsterdam University and Scientific Director of the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR). Völker’s research has advanced the field of sociology by examining networks, trust, and community cohesion, with a particular focus on how social structures influence inclusion, safety, and well-being in modern societies, in different social settings and over the life course. Beate Völker is a member of the board of the journal Social Networks and a recipient of the Simmel award of the International Network of Social Network Analysis (INSNA).

Together, these three globally renowned thought leaders will explore how social capital shapes democracy, fosters economic opportunities, and strengthens social cohesion. Their insights will highlight the role of trust, networks, and relationships as the foundation of resilient societies.

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice-Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “We are honoured to welcome such distinguished voices to the inaugural Social Capital 2026 conference. This gathering offers a rare chance to learn directly from some of the most influential thinkers shaping this field. We look forward to welcoming academics and practitioners from around the world, whose perspectives and research will enrich the dialogue and help shape stronger, more connected societies.”

Professor Robert D. Putnam said, “I am delighted to join the Social Capital 2026 conference as a keynote speaker. At a time when we are more digitally connected than ever, it is human connection that really sustains our societies. This conference offers a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of how trust and relationships can strengthen communities globally.”

Tristan Claridge, Director of Institute of Social Capital, said: “This conference will bring together the world’s leading scholars, practitioners, and policymakers on social capital, creating a unique global platform for collaboration. Social Capital 2026 provides a global stage where ideas about social capital are shared, challenged, and refined. This is not only about understanding the world as it is, but about shaping the role of social capital in creating a more connected and resilient future. ”

In addition to the keynote addresses, the programme will feature workshops, panel discussions, and presentations by academics and practitioners from around the world. For researchers, the conference provides a prestigious platform to present their work, engage with top scholars in the field, and network across disciplines, including sociology, economics, political science, and public policy.

Abstract submissions are now open, inviting contributions on themes ranging from civic engagement, mobility, and transnational solidarity to community development and the role of education and knowledge systems. Exploring these themes will facilitate meaningful dialogue and create opportunities for connection and collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers who share common interests.

Visit https://www.socialcapital2026.com/abstract-submission/ to submit your abstracts.