SnabbX reinforces global ambitions at Forex Expo Dubai 2026

SnabbX, the global multi-asset online broker, has concluded its participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held on 22 and 23 September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ninth edition welcomed 23,816 attendees across two days, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the largest attendance at a forex event, according to the organisers.

Exhibiting at Booth 43, SnabbX recorded more than 1,300 conversations with traders, investors, industry professionals and potential business partners. The team also generated 67 qualified IB and partnership enquiries and engaged with visitors and industry participants representing seven countries.

The strongest interest came from the GCC, UK, Europe and Africa. Markets represented among visitors and business conversations included the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The stand hosted live MetaTrader 5 walkthroughs, one-to-one consultations and discussions around SnabbX's partnership programme. Gold was among the most-discussed instruments at the booth, reflecting strong interest in precious metals trading during the expo.

"Forex Expo Dubai gave us a valuable opportunity to speak directly with traders, investors and potential partners from several international markets," said Gemmell William John, shareholder, SnabbX. "The level of engagement around gold, execution quality and long-term partnerships gave us useful insight into what market participants are looking for as we continue to grow."

Built around its "Precision At Speed" proposition, SnabbX offers access to stock CFDs, ETFs, forex, commodities and indices through MetaTrader 5, with a focus on reliable execution, transparency and client support.

The expo also coincided with Dubai's recent ranking as the world's number one location for fintech by industry professionals in the latest Global Financial Centres Index.

Looking ahead, SnabbX plans to build on the relationships and market conversations initiated at Forex Expo Dubai and intends to return to Dubai's trading and fintech events in 2027.

For more information, visit: www.snabbx.com

Risk warning: CFDs and forex are complex instruments and carry a high risk of rapid loss due to leverage. They may not be suitable for all investors. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.