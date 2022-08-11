SME SOS? InsuranceMarket.ae has got you covered

Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 12:00 PM

Summer rain in the UAE can be a welcome sight, but what if that rain turns torrential and finally becomes a flood? In recent weeks, we’ve reported on the dangerous floods experienced across the UAE, and particularly in the Northern Emirates. What does this mean from an insurance perspective? We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae to tell us more.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae said: “At this time of year, the heavy rains really took everyone by surprise and many were unprepared for the consequences. Thankfully, that is what insurance is there for: to assist with the unexpected. In Fujairah, the biggest victims were the hundreds of small retail businesses, where the rains caused thousands of dirhams’ worth of damage. Whilst some stock and contents can be salvaged if stored at height, any at ground-level would be condemnable, and with a good SME package insurance, shopkeepers can claim under their insurance. Flood is an insured peril, which means that any losses arising from flood as a cause can be eligible for a claim under various sections of the policy.”

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “We’d advise any small business owner to have a good SME package policy. They really are essential tools of trade as they provide so many invaluable covers. Aside from loss or damage to physical items, they can also cover loss of profits if the business cannot trade or is significantly interrupted, as well as additional costs to ‘clean-up’ and get back to business again. This peace of mind protection is exactly what the small business owner needs.”

With this kind of great advice, we imagine InsuranceMarket.ae will now be ‘flooded’ with enquiries for their policies on offer. If you’re an SME owner, call them today.