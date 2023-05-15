Smarter AI to disrupt the future of healthcare

Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 3:28 PM

The healthcare industry is on the verge of a major transformation with the integration of smarter artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This breakthrough will revolutionise medical diagnostics and pave the way for enhanced treatments, improved patient care, and a shift towards home-based and ambulatory care. Dr Wolfgang Neuberger, chairman at Bioletic, shared his insights on the exciting advancements that lie ahead.

Medical diagnostics will witness significant advancements through the utilisation of AI-based scanners and diagnostic devices. These cutting-edge technologies, already in development, will enable faster and minimally invasive treatments, leading to a greater degree of ambulatory care and a shift away from traditional hospital procedures. Dr Neuberger emphasised that these innovations will allow patients to receive treatments in the comfort of their homes, resulting in faster recovery times and improved overall healthcare experiences.

According to Dr Neuberger, the need for tools that enable individuals to stay active and receive treatment at home is becoming increasingly crucial. Technologies such as tracing devices that gather data from patient monitoring devices and compact treatment devices that can be brought to patient rooms are being developed to cater to this demand. These advancements, already underway, will continue to unfold over the next decade, bringing significant changes to the healthcare landscape.

Telemedicine has witnessed a surge in usage across multiple medical specialties, bringing both advantages and considerations for the patient-doctor relationship.

Dr Neuberger, highlighted the benefits of telemedicine, such as increased accessibility and efficiency in doctor-patient communication. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining face-to-face interactions initially to establish trust and personal connections. Telemedicine technology will augment and enhance the doctor-patient relationship rather than replace in-person contact, allowing doctors to focus more on building meaningful connections with their patients.

As medical technology becomes increasingly data-driven, concerns about patient privacy and data security arise. Dr Neuberger assured that authorities and regulatory bodies across Europe and the UAE are vigilant in addressing these issues. Measures such as promoting local data storage, data encryption technology, and adherence to protocols and procedures ensure patient information remains safe. Dr Neuberger expressed confidence that the combination of regulations and technological advancements will safeguard patient privacy effectively.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public health and necessitates changes in healthcare policy to better prepare for and respond to future pandemics or health crises. Dr Neuberger stressed out that the pandemic served as a wake-up call, allowing healthcare systems to learn and prepare for potential future challenges. Countries like the UAE demonstrated efficiency in organising and implementing swift measures without imposing excessive restrictions. The key lies in adopting a measured approach to manage future instances effectively.

When it comes to the future of the medical world, Dr Neuberger envisions a transformation from traditional healthcare systems to more ambulatory and home-based care. This shift will not only limit the scope and risk of infections but also drive technological and economic developments in the right direction. By bringing healthcare services closer to patients in their homes, the industry will experience significant improvements in patient outcomes and overall well-being.

These advancements in smarter artificial intelligence are set to disrupt the future of healthcare, revolutionising medical diagnostics, patient care, and healthcare delivery models. The collaboration between technology and healthcare professionals will shape a new era of innovative and patient-centric healthcare services.