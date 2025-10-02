  • search in Khaleej Times
Smart Baby reopens in Sahara Centre with a bigger, better space to meet growing family needs

The expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to meeting the growing needs of families who rely on Smart Baby for quality, affordability, and style

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 6:23 PM

Smart Baby, the region’s leading destination for children’s fashion and essentials, has officially reopened its store at Sahara Centre in a larger, upgraded space. The expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to meeting the growing needs of families who rely on Smart Baby for quality, affordability, and style - all under one roof. 

The newly expanded store is designed to offer families a more spacious and enjoyable shopping experience. With improved layouts, wider selections, and enhanced convenience, Smart Baby continues to be the trusted destination for parents and kids alike, making every visit more comfortable and delightful. With this enhancement, Smart Baby continues to deliver a one-stop shopping experience for every stage of childhood. 

Designed with families in mind, the store’s upgraded layout offers comfort, convenience, and a joyful atmosphere, allowing parents and children to enjoy shopping together.

Smart Baby remains home to beloved kidswear brands such as Little Kangaroos, Flower Girl, Nexgen, and more, now complemented by new lifestyle and accessory ranges tailored to today’s families.

Commenting on the reopening, Jai Himthani, COO of Smart Baby, said: “Our customers at Sahara Centre have always shown us tremendous support, and their trust inspired us to create a bigger, more comprehensive space. With this expansion, we’re not just offering more products - we’re offering more joy, convenience, and value for families across the UAE.”

With over 40 locations nationwide, including Burjuman, City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Shindagha, Mega Mall Sharjah and Safeer Mall Ajman, Smart Baby continues to expand its footprint while also offering online shopping for busy parents.

Families are invited to visit the newly expanded Smart Baby store on the First Floor of Sahara Centre and discover a world of fashion, essentials, and fun that has made Smart Baby a trusted choice across the Emirates.