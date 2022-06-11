Smart Baby opens new store at Mega Mall

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM

Smart Baby recently unveiled its newest store at Mega Mall, Sharjah. The brand is continuing a strong pace of expansion across the country. Smart Baby specialises in fashion clothing, baby basics, toys, school essentials, kiddy rides and much more for newborn babies, toddlers and children up to 14 years of age.

With a network of over 40 stores in the UAE, including Burjuman, City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Deira, City Centre Shindagha, Sahara Centre, Century Mall, and Safeer Mall to name a few, Smart Baby remains the choicest place for all kids.

The stores showcase an image with distinct attention to the design, décor and other aesthetics. Adding to the convenience, Smart Baby is also available online for the shoppers of today.