SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L'Occitane ME's first accelerator programme

This partnership is a testament to SleekFlow’s potential to enhance the region’s rapidly growing luxury retail sector

Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 9:00 AM

SleekFlow, APAC’s leading SaaS omnichannel social commerce platform backed by Tiger Global, has announced the launch of its omnichannel social commerce platform in the UAE. The market expansion kicks off with SleekFlow joining L’Occitane ME’s first accelerator programme, powered by The Greenhouse, Chalhoub Group’s space for innovation and entrepreneurship.

In August 2022, SleekFlow was one of four out of 180 global retail-tech startups chosen to implement its solutions in the Middle East, as well as the potential of developing tailored solutions catered to beauty and luxury sectors for the L'Occitane brand. This partnership with Chalhoub Group, the region’s largest retailer, is a testament to SleekFlow’s potential to enhance the region’s rapidly growing luxury retail sector.

Since 2019, SleekFlow has achieved two to three times YoY revenue growth and successfully expanded from Hong Kong, to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil. Serving clients from SMEs and enterprises, the company has identified the UAE market as an ideal location for expansion based on strong buying behavior through WhatsApp, the communication channel that 80 per cent of UAE consumers use daily.

As the first Asian company to participate in the Microsoft Pegasus programme, SleekFlow’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft enables the platform to leverage GPT-4 technology from Azure OpenAI Service to power its chatbots. SleekFlow has recently developed SleekFlow AI, a context-aware chatbot that refines and translates content, generates concise reports, and automates talent training.

"Over the past year, SleekFlow has experienced explosive growth, with our enterprise customers increasing sixfold, accumulating over 5,000 customers in 120 regions worldwide,” said SleekFlow's founder and CEO Henson Tsai. “At the same time, we continue to optimise the platform to help businesses upgrade their customer service quality, increasing their sales converted with chat threefold and boosting the online-to-offline sales by 18 per cent."