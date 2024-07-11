SleekFlow appoints Silicon Valley executive as CTO

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:12 PM

SleekFlow, a Singapore-based leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel conversation suite, announced the appointment of Gao Lei as chief technology officer (CTO), effective immediately.

With over 20 years of tech leadership at Silicon Valley and tech entrepreneurial experience in AI and Big Data, Lei brings a wealth of expertise in building and scaling engineering teams and developing and operating highly scalable and available infrastructure, and creating innovative products that drive business growth.

Prior to joining SleekFlow, Lei served as the CTO at LinkedIn China, where he was responsible for building and scaling the engineering team (from 13 to over 140 members) to support the company's rapid growth. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing several award-winning products that have transformed how businesses engage with their customers.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Gao Lei to the SleekFlow team," said Henson Tsai, founder and CEO of SleekFlow. His record of success in delivering transformative technology solutions makes him the ideal candidate to lead our future plans. We are confident that his leadership and vision will further strengthen SleekFlow's position as a leading player in the customer engagement space."

"I am excited to join the SleekFlow team and contribute to the company's continued success," said Gao Lei. "SleekFlow has a strong reputation for delivering innovative customer engagement solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the platform further and drive even greater value for our platform users." Lei holds a PhD in Data Replication/Distributed Systems from The University of Texas at Austin and has been recognized as a thought leader in the technology industry, having been featured in numerous industry publications and conferences.

For more information, please visit sleekflow.io.