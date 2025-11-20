SLBC to commence 35th anniversary celebrations with the launch of the inaugural SLBC EXPO pavilion 2025

The Sri Lanka Business Council UAE (SLBC), operating under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, has announced the launch of the inaugural SLBC EXPO Pavilion 2025, marking the beginning of its 35th anniversary celebrations in 2026. The pavilion will be officially inaugurated on November 21 at 2:00pm at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre.

The opening will take place in the presence of Prof. Arusha Cooray, ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, as chief guest. They will be joined by two Guests of Honour: Farook Kassim, founder member, past chairman and eminent senior advisor, and Gamini Kannangara, past board member and eminent senior advisor. Senior diplomats, corporate leaders, regional business councils, and members of the Sri Lankan community in the UAE are also expected to attend.

The SLBC EXPO Pavilion 2025 brings together a curated selection of Sri Lanka’s finest brands across tea, spices, real estate, finance, tourism, education, technology, and luxury products. Participating companies include Dilmah, China Harbour | Colombo Port City, PrimeLand, DFCC Bank, Deo Global Lanka, Sargia Holidays, Serendip Oud, New Education Group, and Impact IT.

This collective showcase highlights the diversity, quality, and global potential of Sri Lankan enterprise, offering visitors a window into the nation’s talent, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Speaking about the launch, Suren Swaminathan, chairman of the Sri Lanka Business Council UAE, said the Pavilion has been “thoughtfully planned and curated to present Sri Lanka’s hidden gems to the world.” He noted that the Pavilion spans premium products such as tea, cinnamon, and oud, alongside real estate, tourism, education, innovation, and financial services—“a true reflection of the nation’s excellence and potential."

He also expressed appreciation to Pullman Creekside Deira City Centre for their exceptional support and for hosting the complementary ‘Chronicles of Ceylon’ culinary festival, which, he said, "beautifully brings together cuisine, trade, hospitality, and culture."

As the SLBC moves toward its 35th anniversary year, the Pavilion serves as an important milestone. It is designed to promote Sri Lanka’s leading industries, strengthen Sri Lanka–UAE business relations, create new trade and investment pathways, and offer Sri Lankan brands a strategic platform to expand into Middle Eastern markets.

Exhibition hours:

• 21 November: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

• 22 November: 10:00am – 10:00pm

• 23 November: 10:00am – 4:00pm

The exhibition is open to the public.