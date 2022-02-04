Sky Zone launches fun February activities for kids

Apparel group's entertainment concept for kids Sky Zone has recently announced Half Term camps or things to do for kids over weekends, kids activities etc. Kids in different age groups are segmented into different games.

The brand has designed fun activities throughout February for kids offering great offers for their parents.

Half term camp

Register before February 10 to get a 20 per cent discount on five sessions. The offer will run from February 14- 18, from Monday to Friday; timings are 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm. The whole day session from 9 am to 6 pm is also available. The minimum age of kids is five years old to 12 years old are allowed. A valid ID may be required. Two slices of pizza with juice and water (one-time serving) are served for snacks.

Birthday party offer

Celebrate your little ones special day. Enjoy the facility, while surrounded by friends or family, under the guidance of an amazing group party host. Make use of the amazing Birthday Day Offer. Celebrate the birthday for free at Sky Zone, if the booking is done before February 20.

Sky Zone glow party

Lights off. Music up. Game on. Lasers, music and blacklight transform the whole park into a crazy jumping club every Friday throughout February. Timings for this activity is 6 pm to 10 pm, which is priced at Dh120 for a one-hour session with a glowing t-shirt. The two-hour session is priced at Dh149 with a glowing t-shirt.

Sky warrior

Watch your kids live out the warrior in them. Our Sky Warrior Program offers instructor-led classes that will teach your kids new flip tricks, warrior courses, and so much more for the age group from six to 15 years old for the duration of 60 minutes per class from Monday to Thursday.

The timings for the session are from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, which is priced at Dh999 for eight sessions and Dh150 for one session.

The participants will also get the benefits of one complimentary hour premium access during the term excluding the public holiday, Sky Zone silicon wristband. The participant will also get 1 free session if they choose eight sessions plan (8+1). Certificate of Completion at the end of 8 sessions with the progress report.

For registration call 800 759 9663 [800 SKYZONE] or send a query to sales@skyzone.ae

Table tennis classes

Deep sports table tennis programme in association with Table Tennis Academy in Dubai is providing coaching for children aged between seven to 15 years old. This programme is designed for one on one special coaching, monthly. The minimum booking for the programme is four hours. Each session is a one-hour training, once a week. The maximum period within 30 days has to be completed. The course is priced at a fee of Dh600 including vat. For booking, contact +971 55 978 8144

Little leapers

Little Leapers is a great shared experience for children and parents. A time for your little ones to discover the joy of being active, bouncing under the supervision of their parents, and without interference from the big kids. The activity is available from Monday to Thursday from 12 pm - 4 pm. It is a two hours fun activity for mothers and toddlers with a free cup of coffee. The activity is priced at Dh49 at Toddler Zone, Dodgeball 1, and Main Court. Please note that they cannot be combined with other offers tickets and must be used on the same day.