Sky Hub launches regulatory-ready office model in ADGM to support Abu Dhabi’s future of work

Sky Hub has launched a new regulatory-ready office model in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to support the growing number of startups, consultants, and international firms entering the capital’s financial and innovation hub. Located in the landmark Sky Tower on Al Reem Island, Sky Hub offers a new generation of regulatory-ready offices built around agility, credibility, and connection. Each workspace is designed to help companies set up within weeks, supported by ADGM-compliant lease documentation, legal and administrative assistance, and access to industry professionals and regulatory consultants.

"Abu Dhabi is building an ecosystem where innovation and governance move together," said Muhammad Hassan, CEO of Sky Hub. "Our model enables businesses to enter this market seamlessly, focusing on growth while we handle compliance and operations."

In addition to workspace infrastructure, Sky Hub contributes to ADGM’s business ecosystem by hosting networking programs and community initiatives that connect entrepreneurs with investors and advisory professionals. The facility provides modern meeting spaces, concierge support, and secure digital connectivity to enhance day-to-day business operations.

Sky Hub’s approach aligns with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainable economic diversification and knowledge-driven growth. By integrating flexible workspaces with ADGM’s regulatory framework, Sky Hub offers a solution that supports both local entrepreneurs and multinational entrants seeking a credible base in the capital.

"We see ourselves as more than an office space provider," added Hassan. "Sky Hub is a platform for ambition — a bridge between global business standards and Abu Dhabi’s emerging opportunities."

With expansion plans already underway, Sky Hub is poised to become one of the largest private co-working ecosystems within ADGM, serving a diverse mix of professionals across finance, technology, and consulting. As global interest in ADGM continues to rise, Sky Hub represents the next evolution of workspace — a place where compliance, community, and creativity converge to power Abu Dhabi’s future of work.

