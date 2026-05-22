Skinload launches five new inclusive shades alongside Saudi Arabia expansion

Skinload, the UAE-based vegan skincare and cosmetics brand, has announced two significant developments this month: its expansion into Saudi Arabia and the upcoming launch of five new shades set to be available within the week. Both moves reflect the brand's continued efforts to grow its regional footprint while responding directly to customer demand for more inclusive beauty options.

The five new shades, developed in response to sustained feedback from Skinload's customer base, are designed to cater to a broader spectrum of skin tones. For a brand built on the principle of inclusivity, the launch represents more than a product addition, it signals a commitment to ensuring that its formulations remain relevant and representative for customers across the region.

Founded by Saleem Kobal, Skinload has grown its presence in the Gulf by offering vegan skincare, makeup, and accessories carefully formulated to meet diverse skin needs. The brand's identity has been shaped by a focus on quality, ethical sourcing, and product development that takes customer feedback seriously, values that inform both its shade expansion and its decision to enter new markets.

"We are launching five new shades this week in response to strong customer demand for more inclusive options that suit different skin tones," said Kobal. "At the same time, expanding into Saudi Arabia allows us to reach more customers across the region and serve them better. These two steps together reflect where we are headed as a brand."

The Saudi Arabia expansion brings with it tangible improvements in operations and customer experience. By establishing a presence in the Kingdom, Skinload has been able to streamline its supply chain and reduce delivery times for Saudi customers. The brand has also introduced cash on delivery as a payment option in the market, a practical step toward meeting customers' preferences and improving accessibility.

The KSA entry follows a pivotal moment in Skinload's growth story: its relocation from Kuwait to the UAE two years ago. That move proved instrumental in scaling the business and strengthening its regional presence, providing the operational foundation from which the brand is now expanding further across the Gulf.

Skinload's product range, spanning vegan skincare, makeup, and accessories, is formulated without animal-derived ingredients. As awareness around ethical beauty continues to rise across Gulf markets, the brand has positioned itself to meet the needs of a consumer base that is increasingly attentive to ingredient transparency and cruelty-free standards.

The upcoming shade launch, in particular, speaks to a broader shift in the regional beauty industry toward greater representation. Skinload's decision to expand its shade offering is rooted in direct customer input, reflecting a product development model that prioritises listening over assumption.

With five new shades launching imminently and a new market now open, Skinload enters a period of considerable activity. The brand's trajectory, from Kuwait to the UAE, and now into Saudi Arabia, reflects a measured, step-by-step approach to growth, anchored in operational readiness and a consistent focus on the customers it serves.