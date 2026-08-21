SKIN111 launches new clinic at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

SKIN111 has launched its new clinic at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, expanding its doctor-led approach to aesthetic medicine, weight management and wellness to the capital.

Established in the UAE in 2007, SKIN111 brings together medical expertise and advanced technologies across skin health, body contouring, weight management and wellness. The new clinic at the Yas Mall Welcome Pavilion offers a range of treatment modalities, with individual treatment plans developed according to patients' needs and clinical assessment.

The Yas Island clinic features technologies designed to address a range of skin concerns. PicoWay is used for pigmentation, acne scars and tattoo removal, while Fotona supports treatments including skin resurfacing and wrinkle reduction.

The clinic's offering extends beyond facial aesthetics. TruSculpt iD and TruSculpt Flex are used for fat reduction and muscle conditioning, while Venus Legacy addresses concerns including skin tightening and cellulite.

Weight management programmes are supported by InBody body-composition analysis, providing clinicians with insights beyond overall body weight. These assessments can help inform personalised programs combining lifestyle guidance, monitoring and appropriate treatment options.

The clinic also provides regenerative injectable treatments including Rejuran, Profhilo and Sculptra, which may be incorporated into personalised treatment plans focused on skin quality and collagen stimulation.

The launch reflects SKIN111's approach of placing medical assessment at the centre of treatment planning. Rather than relying on a single technology or standardised protocol, clinicians assess individual concerns and determine which treatment or combination of treatments is appropriate.

With its new location at Yas Mall on Yas Island, SKIN111 is extending its presence to Abu Dhabi and bringing together aesthetic medicine, body contouring, weight management and wellness services within one doctor-led clinical environment.