Skechers partners with nature conservancy

Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company, announced that the brand is partnering with global environmental non-profit The Nature Conservancy through a multi-year commitment, contributing a minimum of $800,000 to help the organisation achieve its mission to protect our world’s lands and waters.

In addition, Skechers has created ‘Our Planet Matters’, a new collection of sustainable men’s, women’s, and children’s product which utilises recycled materials in its designs to help reduce the company’s environmental impact.

The ‘Our Planet Matters’ offering contains materials such as recycled cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU, as well as durable designs and washable technologies to extend the life of the product. The recycled contents of each style will be featured on packaging and hang tags to provide consumers with detailed knowledge of ‘Our Planet Matters’ products at the time of purchase.

Skechers’ partnership with The Nature Conservancy will help fund the organisation’s mission, which encompasses global efforts such as reforestation initiatives that align with the company’s longstanding commitment to reducing tree harvesting and emissions through packaging.

A 2020 Sourcing Journal Sustaining Voices honoree, Skechers utilises recyclable cartons at its factories and distribution centres and environmentally friendly packaging materials for its products, from the exclusive use of soy and water-based ink and recyclable foot forms and tissue paper, to a ninety per cent reduction in plastic since 2016.