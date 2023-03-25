Skechers collaborates with Diane von Furstenberg

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:56 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:22 PM

Confidence meets comfort in an exciting new footwear and apparel collaboration between Skechers and fashion industry icon, Diane von Furstenberg. Launching globally, Skechers x DVF is a celebration of effortless style and fashion-forward design that blends the designer’s signature prints and bold colours with the unparalleled comfort of Skechers.

“As a woman on the go and a passionate hiker, I’m excited to launch our collaboration with Skechers, a leader in comfort innovation,”said Furstenberg. Kathy Kartalis, senior vice-president at global product for Skechers, said: “This is our first coordinating apparel and footwear collaboration, and our partnership with DVF offers an expressive ‘wow factor’ that illustrates to women how Skechers has the range to offer a complete and comfortable look that she’ll love to wear throughout her busy day.”

The Skechers collaboration with Furstenberg launches with the ‘Endless Kisses’ capsule featuring the timeless DVF ‘Lips’ print. The footwear range includes Skechers Uno and Skechers D’Lites fashion sneakers, Skechers Max Cushioning Elite running footwear, as well as a Hyper Slide recovery sandal.