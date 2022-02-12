Skechers and James Goldcrown partners together to launch their new collection

Launching in time for Valentine’s Day, internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown brings his iconic love wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration. The artist’s colourful and inspiring prints will appear on a range of Skechers Uno women’s and children’s fashion sneakers.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said: “Goldcrown’s message of love and positivity is what the world needs right now, and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate.”

He further added: “Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my love walls. We started on canvas originally and then digitised the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. Something as simple as a heart can touch people — so hopefully we will spread some love.”

Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer. He is based out of New York and Los Angeles and works with the brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world. The new Skechers x JGoldcrown collection for women and girls are available across Skechers exclusive stores in the UAE.