Skechers and James Goldcrown partners together to launch their new collection

Enterprise SaaS platform will address global supply chain
KT Network2 days ago
Launching in time for Valentine’s Day, internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown brings his iconic love wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration. The artist’s colourful and inspiring prints will appear on a range of Skechers Uno women’s and children’s fashion sneakers.
Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said: “Goldcrown’s message of love and positivity is what the world needs right now, and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate.”
He further added: “Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my love walls. We started on canvas originally and then digitised the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. Something as simple as a heart can touch people — so hopefully we will spread some love.”
Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer. He is based out of New York and Los Angeles and works with the brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world. The new Skechers x JGoldcrown collection for women and girls are available across Skechers exclusive stores in the UAE.
Enterprise SaaS platform will address global supply chain
KT Network2 days ago
Set up by the UAE’s leading producer of fresh dairy products, ‘Winter Farm’ pop-up store makes a splash at the East coast’s new entertainment venue
KT Network2 days ago
The appointment mandates Ishaanvi Holdings to develop a state-of-the-art environmentally sustainable healthcare facility within the smart project
KT Network2 days ago
Having helped many along the way, she has carved a distinct niche for herself in her respective area of work
KT Network3 days ago
Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University on the occasion of the QS five stars rating
KT Network3 days ago