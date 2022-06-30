SJ Glokal Oil Trading and Line Petroleum sign a joint venture agreement

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 3:24 PM

S J Glokal Oil Trading recently signed a joint venture agreement with Line Petroleum, Zimbabwe, worth 210 million euros. This agreement will mark a major milestone in the energy industry as it focuses on fuel imports for distribution in Zimbabwe and other countries in the region.

S J Glokal initiated this joint venture to create a strong footprint in the energy industry. Following the invitation from SJ Glokal, Alistair Carl King, director, Line Petroleum, said: "Everything is in place now, including the immediate implementation of the agreement and related logistics".

Neil Walsh, managing director, S J Group, said: "Line Petroleum not only has an excellent profile across Africa, but also, the work efficiency and the professionalism of this great company are truly inspirational. We look forward to building one of the biggest and best energy companies in Africa and beyond."

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohamed Abduallah Mohamed Al Masruri, managing director, S J Glokal Oil Trading, said: "With this joint partnership, Line Petroleum and SJ Glokal Oil Trading is looking forward to making a strong footprint in the energy industry in Zimbabwe and other African countries".

For further enquiries contact: http://sjglokaloiltrading.com/