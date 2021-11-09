SIVVI Launches its 11.11 Massive Singles’ Day Sale in KSA and UAE

The super exciting month begins with a complimentary metro station wellness giveaway and continues with Singles’ Day Sale – November 11-13 and the SIVVI Friday Super Sale – November 21-29

SIVVI.com, the region’s favourite fashion e-commerce platform across KSA and the UAE, launches its annual 11.11 Singles’ Day Sale this month. Get ready for crazy offers, sensational giveaways and never before seen brands at best prices.

Gearing up for the 11.11 sale, SIVVI will be launching exciting giveaways, including complimentary yoga mats for lucky commuters on November 8 and 9 at ten metro stations across Dubai from 9pm - 11pm.

The sale will showcase SIVVI’s amazing offering of over 120,000 styles from more than 2,000 regional and international brands and shoppers can browse the latest collections from 11th-13th November, as well as get ready for the Friday Super Sale from November 21-29.

Customers can download the SIVVI app (available on iOS and Android) to enjoy prizes including Apple AirPods, iPhone Pros and iPads in addition to other surprises throughout the month. To enter, all customers have to do is login and shop on to the SIVVI app between Nov 1 - 30, to be automatically eligible for the draw. The more times they shop, the more entries they’ll receive!

The 11.11 Weekend Sale showcases SIVVI’s greatest selection of deals to date with something of choice for everyone. Customers can look forward to a huge array of discounts on sportswear icons including Nike, adidas, PUMA and Reebok. Plus, fashion brands such as: Mango, Polo Ralph Lauren, NA-KD, Pimkie, ALDO and Ted Baker. For beauty lovers, there’s also unmissable prices on leading names like L’Oréal, Maybelline, M.A.C, Kiko Milano and Foreo. With such an incredible shopping experience coming to a phone near you, SIVVI is the only place to be this month - download the app now and join the celebrations.

SIVVI is the latest digital product to launch as part of noon.com’s e-commerce strategy and is an example of noon’s commitment to building a world-class ecosystem of homegrown digital companies from the region, for the region.

Don’t miss the SIVVI 11.11 Singles’ Day Sale and Friday Super Sale, coming soon to www.sivvi.com