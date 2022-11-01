Sivvi celebrates its anniversary week with up to 80% off

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 6:15 PM

In celebration of its birthday, Sivvi is launching a week of unbeatable daily deals – both onsite and on the app from November 1-7 across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Alongside a mixture of fashion and street style expertise, a world-class product range and inspiring content channels, Sivvi is giving 20 and 30-somethings exclusive access to save on latest trends. Customers can log onto the app and find a different deal every day for the next six days across easy-to-shop fashion and beauty edits for women, men and kids.

With a highly curated assortment of over 120,000 products and around 2,000 regional and international brands including Mango, adidas, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, customers can browse the latest collections, as well as exclusive offers. Shoppers can download the Sivvi app, available on IOS and Android, now to enjoy birthday discounts, deals and so much more throughout the week.

Available with next-day delivery as standard across major cities in the Saudi Arabia and UAE, customers in Dubai can also choose to have purchases arrive within 3-hours (Dh20 at checkout). In the kingdom’s capital of Riyadh, customers can opt for same-day delivery (SR12 at checkout) and next day delivery across other Saudi cities.