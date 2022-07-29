SimplifyREI redefines real estate industry through technology

The real estate world is fiercely competitive, especially due to the current housing market crisis. To automate lead management and increase profitability, competitors will need to go beyond traditional means and approaches to keep up. Thankfully, Frank Miller has identified their growing need to innovate and pioneered SimplifyREI, a lead conversion system catered toward real estate entrepreneurs. Through his unparalleled knowledge and technological expertise, Miller seeks to provide the best solutions through state-of-the-art software crafted to maximise the potential of businesses.

Armed with years of experience, the trailblazer is committed to helping entrepreneurs build a business they love by providing a CRM system that will 'simplify' their business processes. Through automating follow-ups and monitoring team workload users can expect to mitigate lead generation time by keeping track of and organising their lead flow. Some of the tools users can avail of are batch dialer, carrot website integration, and batch leads.

Along with his team at SimplifyREI, Miller provides a one-on-one approach with his clients and tailor-fits custom workflow automation to their real estate businesses, ensuring that every solution is geared towards their current business structures. If a client is using another CRM, SimplifyREI guarantees a smooth transition and transfer of their data. Additionally, the company has an efficient and responsive support team that can assist clients with their issues and concerns immediately. This is proven and attested by Miller’s loyal clientele that swears by not only their convenient virtual system but also the founder’s

business-driven growth mentality.

The journey to success was not without struggles. Having delved into the consumer technology business as early as 11 years old, Miller attributes his career milestones to massive risks, massive sacrifices, and massive efforts. Now, the leader of real estate technology is sharing his knowledge and resources with his clients and helping their businesses reach greater heights. “I get joy from seeing others succeed with what we install into their business,” he shared.

Despite Miller’s success, he does not show signs of slowing down anytime soon. He reveals that he is interested in utilising artificial intelligence in the future and is open to exploring blockchain technology in the medical sector. However, his priority in the next few months is launching their new proprietary applications.

To people who are planning on building their startup, Miller offers the wisdom he has acquired from years of being unrivalled in the industry. “First, reading is one of the most important things we can do to educate ourselves in life. Nothing is more unattractive than willful ignorance. The second is to care for your health. None of the hard work matters if you aren’t feeling good physically and mentally. Third, invest your time in scalable ventures, both business and personal. Fourth, when stuck between clashing perspectives, remain open-minded. Fifth, your habits determine your lifestyle; your environment is more important than you realise. If your habits are shaped by the people around you, then it’s especially important to carefully pick who those people are. Lastly, it’s okay to ask for help. The best lessons are learned through failure.”