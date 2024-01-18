Sima Ganwani Ved to speak at World Woman Davos Agenda

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM

The World Woman Foundation has announced Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman of the Apparel Group, as a speaker for the World Woman Davos Agenda, slated to take place during the World Economic Forum week on January 18 in Davos. World Woman Davos Agenda is a collaborative, multistakeholder initiative to reshape women’s roles. It offers a distinctive platform to redefine and reforge our understanding of the current era’s global responsibilities and the imperative for cooperation to make #EqualityMoonshot a reality.

Ved, a dynamic leader, and entrepreneur has revolutionised the retail industry in the UAE as the founder and chairwoman of the Apparel Group, a multi-billion dollars retail conglomerate. Her journey began ambitiously as a department manager at her father’s shopping mall at the age of 20, leading to her becoming a respected industry titan. Under her guidance, the group now boasts over 85 brands in more than 2,100 stores across 14 countries. Ved’s remarkable achievements have earned her numerous prestigious awards, including The Philanthropreneur of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Great Place to Work, Great Women’s Award, Emirates Woman of the Year, and a spot in the 100 most powerful business women of 2023. Beyond her business success, she passionately advocates for women in business, mentoring her daughters and others to follow in her footsteps. Her story exemplifies a powerful blend of ambition, leadership, and dedication to both professional excellence and personal growth. She often shares her experiences and insights through public speaking engagements and is an advocate for women in business and leadership.

Ved's story is one of perseverance, innovation, and commitment to both business excellence and social responsibility. Her impact on the retail industry and her role as a mentor and advocate for women in business make her a notable figure in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Amidst escalating economic and political challenges faced by nations globally, the risk of inequality for women and girls has surged significantly. "We cannot afford to wait 300 years to close the global gender gap. The time is ripe for a visionary leader like Sima Ganwani Ved to contribute to reimagining #equalitymoonshot for India in an audacious manner," remarked Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

The World Woman Davos Agenda 2024 to convene global leaders from over 30 countries. During the World Economic Forum Week in Davos, this congregation aims to bring together a robust gender equality agenda for advancing women and girls. The event anticipates the participation of 300 delegates, engaging in discussions and initiatives that redefine gender parity in a bold new way.

The conference will take place on January 18 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, followed by the prestigious World Woman Hero Awards and VIP reception from 6:30 pm onwards at Hard Rock Hotel Davos. Official media partners for the event include Forbes, Forbes Women, and Business Insider.

World Woman Foundation, a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity, boasts a global presence across 20 countries and a community of 15,000 members worldwide. With a vision to empower one million women and girls globally by 2030, the foundation's network of women leaders is dedicated to amplifying the impact of women and girls through long-term investments in skills, connections, capacity, and visibility.

Over the past five years, the World Woman Foundation has established a network of 300 change-makers and empowered 55,000 graduates through its Global Mentorship Program across 20 countries, addressing significant global challenges. Guided by its mission, the foundation initiated the #equalitymoonshot to elevate women's socio-economic status by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

To learn more about the conference, keynote speakers, and registration details, please visit www.worldwomanfoundation.com/davosagenda2024/.