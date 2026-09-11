Silicon Central Mall partners with Keeta as the first hub for Dubai’s drone delivery service

Food delivery is entering a new phase in Dubai with Silicon Central Mall serving as the launchpad for Keeta Drone’s aerial delivery service, introducing an innovative era of airborne food and beverage delivery.

Following regulatory approval from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Keeta Drone has commenced operations from Silicon Central Mall, connecting customers in eligible areas surrounding Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) with participating food and beverage brands through its drone delivery network.

Customers can place eligible food and beverage delivery orders directly through the Keeta app, which will be transported by Keeta Drone from Silicon Central Mall to designated collection points. Orders can be collected from lockers located at RIT or the Emirates Building in DSO.

In selected areas of DSO, Keeta’s rider collaboration model also enables orders to be delivered directly to customers’ homes, combining drone transportation with traditional last-mile delivery where required.

The service offers customers a range of food and beverage options including desserts, Italian and Indian cuisine, among others. The participating portfolio features local, regional and international F&B brands.

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager — Dubai and Northern Emirates of Line Investments & Property LLC, said: "Silicon Central Mall is delighted to be part of the launch of Keeta Drone’s food delivery service in Dubai, marking an important step in the adoption of drone delivery and offering customers a faster, and more seamless convenient service. At Silicon Central, we continuously explore innovative ways to enhance the overall visitor experience. Initiatives like this add a new dimension to the mall, offering visitors the opportunity to experience emerging technologies. We are pleased to collaborate on initiatives that bring new and exciting experiences to our community."

The launch of Keeta Drone’s services at Silicon Central Mall marks a step forward, bringing drone delivery technology closer to everyday food ordering in Dubai, allowing residents in eligible areas to experience the future of food delivery through aerial transport.