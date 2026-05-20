Sigma Software University opens international certifications centre in Uzbekistan

Sigma Software University has opened a new international certifications centre in Tashkent, expanding its presence in Central Asia and strengthening access to globally recognised IT certifications for local and regional tech professionals. The initiative supports the company's broader strategy to develop Uzbekistan into a scalable tech talent hub serving global markets, including the GCC.

The launch comes as Uzbekistan continues to accelerate its digital economy through national programmes such as Digital Uzbekistan 2030 and IT Park Uzbekistan. According to industry data, Uzbekistan’s IT outsourcing market is projected to reach approximately $480 million in the near term, reflecting the country’s rapid emergence as a regional technology exporter.

Central Asia is increasingly viewed as a nearshore extension for GCC organisations undergoing large-scale digital transformation under frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, and Qatar National Vision 2030. The region offers a workforce of more than 100,000 IT professionals in Uzbekistan alone, with the broader ecosystem continuing to expand through government-backed education and digitalisation initiatives. Its UTC+5 time zone enables real-time collaboration with Gulf teams, supporting same-day iteration cycles, faster decision-making, and reduced delivery latency.

Beyond cost efficiency, Central Asia offers advantages in delivery stability, governance alignment, and execution transparency. Compared to traditional offshore models, companies benefit from improved real-time coordination and reduced operational friction, particularly in cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-driven transformation programmes.

The new certification centre builds on Sigma Software Group’s expertise in AI-enabled engineering, including data platforms, machine learning models, generative AI applications, and intelligent automation, with engineering teams working across modern AI stacks such as MLOps frameworks, large language models, and advanced data engineering pipelines, while enabling specialists to prepare for internationally recognised qualifications in cybersecurity, project management, and AWS cloud technologies, reinforcing international quality standards within the regional talent pool.

“Today, international standards and certifications are becoming not just an advantage, but a mandatory condition for working in the global market,” notes Maksym Pochebut, head of Sigma Software University. “Our certification center not only equips professionals with the necessary expertise but also provides businesses with a powerful tool to build trust with international partners and gain a competitive edge in tenders.”

By investing in certification infrastructure and talent development, Sigma Software Group aims to strengthen Uzbekistan’s role in the global technology value chain and provide GCC and international companies with access to a scalable, certified, and collaboration-ready engineering talent pool.