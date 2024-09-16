SIF 2024 to kick off with 80+ local and international speakers shaping the ‘Future of Smart Economies’

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:09 PM

The 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), is set to begin on September 18. The two-day event will feature more than 80 renowned speakers from across the globe, engaging in over 100 sessions to explore and shape 'A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies.' Attendees can look forward to keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive workshops, providing in-depth insights into the future of smart economies.

Held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the two-day forum will explore AI's transformative power in revolutionising smart economies. It will spotlight cutting-edge solutions across critical industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, food security, logistics, and supply chains while unveiling strategies to boost businesses’ and institutions’ competitiveness.

Additionally, the forum will also highlight the supportive environment in Sharjah and the UAE, offering opportunities for innovative, high-impact projects that drive economic diversification, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Officials and business leaders from the UAE and beyond

The high-profile roster of speakers includes Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

SIF 2024 will also host Chris Do, founder and CEO of The Futur, known for his expertise in business growth and branding, alongside Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital, who advocates the 10X Rule growth theory. Additional speakers include Vusi Thembekwayo, group CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle. 17 Partners Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in the success of the Sharjah Investment Forum. The 7th edition features an outstanding lineup of 17 key partners from leading institutions across sectors such as government, investment, finance, real estate, education, media, and sustainability. These prominent collaborations are vital to the forum's mission, providing a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, fostering meaningful partnerships, and driving innovation through the exchange of expertise. Investors’ Lounge

Among the key offerings at SIF 2024 is the exclusive Investors’ Lounge, providing unparalleled opportunities to forge strategic partnerships and exchange expertise. This year’s lounge will feature diverse activities to strengthen relationships with local and international investors while also opening new communication channels with key decision-makers and government officials from around the globe.