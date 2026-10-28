SIEF unveils China-Arab Investment Report at Investopia 2026

The Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), a strategic partner of Investopia, launched the 2026 China-Arab Business & Investment Report and announced a strategic partnership with the World Bank during Investopia Bridge 2026, held on October 7 at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

The report was unveiled in the presence of Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Developed jointly by SIEF and Investopia, with support from HSC Asset Management, the report examines investment opportunities and economic cooperation between China, the UAE and the wider Arab region.

It explores established industries, including logistics, aviation, energy, petrochemicals, real estate, construction and tourism, alongside emerging sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, trade finance and electric mobility.

The findings highlight a shift in China-Arab economic relations from conventional trade towards joint ventures, localised manufacturing, technology partnerships and cross-border investment.

SIEF also hosted a CEO roundtable titled “From Trade to Partnership: Unlocking the Next Chapter of China-Arab Investment.” The discussion brought together senior executives and representatives from organisations including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Huawei, CICC, Phoenix Media, Keeta and XtalPi.

Participants explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral investment, encourage industrial collaboration and develop sustainable commercial partnerships.

Another significant development was the announcement of a strategic partnership between SIEF and the World Bank, focused on Understanding Risk, an initiative supporting climate and disaster resilience.

The collaboration aims to connect governments, businesses and communities across the Middle East, Africa and other regions through stakeholder engagement, strategic advisory support, knowledge exchange and innovation.

Understanding Risk Abu Dhabi 2027 will serve as an important milestone in advancing the partnership's objectives and strengthening regional resilience initiatives.

For more information, visit: www.sief.org