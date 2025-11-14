  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

Siddhayu Baidyanath puts spotlight on doctors’ self-care and hidden talents through unique event in Dubai

“Self-Love – The Siddhayu Way” celebrates doctors beyond their clinical roles, focusing on creativity, wellbeing, and holistic Ayurvedic wellness

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 1:44 PM

Top Stories

'Children are not machines': UAE billionaire reiterates call for shorter school days

'Children are not machines': UAE billionaire reiterates call for shorter school days

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Like a ghost behind the wheel': KT tries fully driverless Uber ride in Abu Dhabi

'Like a ghost behind the wheel': KT tries fully driverless Uber ride in Abu Dhabi

At a time when doctors around the world are facing growing burnout and emotional fatigue, Siddhayu Baidyanath, India’s 108-year-old Ayurvedic and herbal wellness pioneer, took a refreshing step forward by celebrating the creative spirit and emotional wellbeing of doctors through an inspiring event titled “Self-Love – The Siddhayu Way.” The evening beautifully highlighted how self-expression and holistic health go hand in hand, aligning with Siddhayu’s mission to make ancient Ayurvedic wisdom relevant for modern lifestyles.

The event was graced by Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director and owner of Right Health Group, as the guest of honour, alongside Pranav Sharma, managing director of Siddhayu Baidyanath.

Recommended For You

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank; settlers set mosque ablaze

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank; settlers set mosque ablaze

 

"Doctors often devote every moment to caring for others, leaving little time for themselves. An initiative like this beautifully reminds us that nurturing our own happiness and passions is an equally important part of healing. Siddhayu Baidyanath has truly captured that spirit through this concept of self-love," said Dr Paithankar.

Under the uplifting theme Self-Love – The Siddhayu Way, Siddhayu created a platform for doctors to step beyond their clinical roles and express their creativity. Doctors showcased their hidden talents through music, dance, poetry, and art — celebrating the human side of healthcare and reminding everyone that self-care also means nurturing one’s passions.

A standout performance, “Love You Zindagi,” by the local dance group Tarangini, led by Paromita Bhatia, stole the show. Known for her global performances, Paromita’s fusion of classical and contemporary dance left the audience enthralled.

"Doctors dedicate their lives to healing others. This event is our way of reminding them to pause, celebrate themselves, and embrace self-love — the Siddhayu way," said Niraj Bhatia, global commercial head, Siddhayu Baidyanath.

Further marking the evening, the brand unveiled its newest innovation, VVS 10 Capsules, an advanced Ayurvedic formulation aimed at enhancing vigour, vitality, and stamina. The launch was led by Pooja Shevtekar (head of marketing) and Niraj Bhatia (global commercial head), alongside the premiere of an engaging product film.

With products registered under the UAE Ministry of Health (MOH) and available in leading pharmacies such as Aster, Siddhayu Baidyanath continues to expand its global footprint, offering trusted herbal solutions across 40 countries.

The evening concluded with a message that resonated beyond the stage — honouring doctors not just as healthcare providers, but as individuals deserving of care, creativity, and self-compassion.