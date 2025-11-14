Siddhayu Baidyanath puts spotlight on doctors’ self-care and hidden talents through unique event in Dubai

At a time when doctors around the world are facing growing burnout and emotional fatigue, Siddhayu Baidyanath, India’s 108-year-old Ayurvedic and herbal wellness pioneer, took a refreshing step forward by celebrating the creative spirit and emotional wellbeing of doctors through an inspiring event titled “Self-Love – The Siddhayu Way.” The evening beautifully highlighted how self-expression and holistic health go hand in hand, aligning with Siddhayu’s mission to make ancient Ayurvedic wisdom relevant for modern lifestyles.

The event was graced by Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director and owner of Right Health Group, as the guest of honour, alongside Pranav Sharma, managing director of Siddhayu Baidyanath.

"Doctors often devote every moment to caring for others, leaving little time for themselves. An initiative like this beautifully reminds us that nurturing our own happiness and passions is an equally important part of healing. Siddhayu Baidyanath has truly captured that spirit through this concept of self-love," said Dr Paithankar.

Under the uplifting theme Self-Love – The Siddhayu Way, Siddhayu created a platform for doctors to step beyond their clinical roles and express their creativity. Doctors showcased their hidden talents through music, dance, poetry, and art — celebrating the human side of healthcare and reminding everyone that self-care also means nurturing one’s passions.

A standout performance, “Love You Zindagi,” by the local dance group Tarangini, led by Paromita Bhatia, stole the show. Known for her global performances, Paromita’s fusion of classical and contemporary dance left the audience enthralled.

"Doctors dedicate their lives to healing others. This event is our way of reminding them to pause, celebrate themselves, and embrace self-love — the Siddhayu way," said Niraj Bhatia, global commercial head, Siddhayu Baidyanath.

Further marking the evening, the brand unveiled its newest innovation, VVS 10 Capsules, an advanced Ayurvedic formulation aimed at enhancing vigour, vitality, and stamina. The launch was led by Pooja Shevtekar (head of marketing) and Niraj Bhatia (global commercial head), alongside the premiere of an engaging product film.

With products registered under the UAE Ministry of Health (MOH) and available in leading pharmacies such as Aster, Siddhayu Baidyanath continues to expand its global footprint, offering trusted herbal solutions across 40 countries.

The evening concluded with a message that resonated beyond the stage — honouring doctors not just as healthcare providers, but as individuals deserving of care, creativity, and self-compassion.