Shuraa expands European presence with Paris office

Shuraa Business Setup, a leading UAE-based business establishment and advisory firm, is set to open its new office in Paris in November 2026, expanding its European presence and strengthening its role in supporting French and European businesses looking to establish or expand in the UAE.

Shuraa was invited to the Business Scale-Up UAE – Paris Edition, hosted at the UAE Embassy in Paris on October 1. The event opened with remarks by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the French Republic, and brought together business leaders and entrepreneurs focused on strengthening commercial ties between France and the UAE. Shuraa outlined the practical requirements of entering the UAE market, including company structuring, licensing, banking, residency and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

Shuraa’s Head of Europe, Waseem Rather, announced the Paris office during the event as part of the company’s wider strategy to make UAE market entry more accessible to businesses across Europe.

Shahid Rather, managing partner, Shuraa, said: "The launch of our Paris office comes at a time when more French businesses are looking towards the UAE as a base for growth, investment and international expansion. Our objective is to bring our UAE market expertise closer to entrepreneurs and companies in France and provide them with practical guidance throughout their expansion journey."

France and the UAE have continued to deepen their commercial relationship, with trade between the two countries reaching €10.8 billion in 2025, according to Business France. The UAE has also seen a significant increase in the number of French companies operating in the country, with more than 11,000 registered by mid-2026, according to figures referenced at the Business Scale-Up UAE event.

Separately, 3,275 French companies were active members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of Q1 2026, including 211 companies that joined during the first three months of the year. More than 600 French companies are also operating across the UAE and employ over 30,000 people, according to the French Treasury’s July 2026 update.

Saeed Khalifa Al Fuqaei, founder and chairman of Shuraa, said the Paris office reflects the group’s long-term vision of expanding its presence across Europe and strengthening support for businesses exploring opportunities in the UAE. “The UAE and the French Republic share a strong relationship built on economic cooperation and mutual opportunity. It has long been our vision to expand Shuraa’s footprint across Europe, bringing us closer to businesses and strengthening commercial connections with the UAE.”

With established offices in London, Amsterdam and Munich, the Paris office will become Shuraa’s fourth office in Europe, further strengthening its regional presence and commitment to building business connections between Europe and the UAE.

For more information visit: www.shuraa.com