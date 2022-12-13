London-based artist Shreena Patel on collaborating with Xclusive Yachts

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 4:09 PM

Shreena Patel is a talented London-based artist who has made people fall in love with her beautiful art. She’s a painter, sculptor and abstract artist who has a knack for designing and making exquisite, meaningful paintings. From the tender age of four, Patel had a great interest in painting and decided to pursue her career in the same field.

After school, Patel completed her education at the University of Arts in London and Brunel University in fine arts (graphics and multimedia technology and design). After college, she became a full-fledged artist and started painting more. She has clients from all over the world, and the list includes popular celebrities, sports personalities, business people and many more.

Patel’s Art By Shree recently collaborated with Xclusive Yachts. She describes it simply as ‘ART meets Yachts’. For the yacht, Patel did cushion designs that were used on board for the fleet in Dubai. She also designed the 43-meter tri-deck of the super yacht. She also hand-painted several designs for the team on mini canvases in acrylics and texture. These designs were printed on cushions and distributed across their fleet.

When asked what the designs feature, the artist said: “The designs I provided them with include Atlantis, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, an Anchor, Xclusive Yachts Logo and Burj Khalifa."

Her work was also featured on BBC TV show The Apprentice. As an artist, a person looks for good work that will help them use their talent to its full potential. Patel is often looking out for such opportunities. When asked how the experience of collaborating with Xclusive Yachts was, she said: “The experience was memorable. I feel grateful that such opportunities come to me. I get to explore a different world with my art and am glad my designs were loved and featured on a renowned TV show."

Check out her artwork on instagram.com/artbyshree